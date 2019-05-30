Blaze at Barnsley scrapyard continues to rage
Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze at a Barnsley scrapyard this morning after it raged all night.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 07:20
The fire broke out on Boulder Bridge Lane, Royston, at around 6pm yesterday.
Explosions could be heard coming from the yard as cylinders heated up in the flames.
Fire chiefs have urged local residents to keep their windows closed as a precaution.
Five fire engines remain at the scene this morning.
More to follow.