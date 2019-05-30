Police seal off Sheffield street after man is stabbed on Shiregreen estate

A man has been stabbed on a street on the Shiregreen estate in Sheffield this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 09:07

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were alerted to the incident in Renathorpe Road at around 7.40am.

CRIME: Serious case review to be held into deaths of teenage boys killed at Sheffield house

The force said officers are dealing with a stabbing incident but no other details have yet been released.

Read More

Read More
Blaze at Barnsley scrapyard continues to rage

Sign up to our daily newsletter

An air ambulance was deployed to the scene.

POLICE: Police search for missing Sheffield woman continues

More to follow.