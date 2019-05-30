Police seal off Sheffield street after man is stabbed on Shiregreen estate
A man has been stabbed on a street on the Shiregreen estate in Sheffield this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 09:07
South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were alerted to the incident in Renathorpe Road at around 7.40am.
The force said officers are dealing with a stabbing incident but no other details have yet been released.
An air ambulance was deployed to the scene.
More to follow.