LISTED: Illegal working penalties totalling £240k handed to five South Yorkshire businesses

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 05:01 BST
Five businesses across South Yorkshire were fined a total of £240,000 over a three-month period for illegal working practices, newly-released figures have shown.

Figures published by the Home Office on April 11, 2025 show the businesses were found to have engaged in “illegal working” practices in the period running between July 1, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

Three of the five businesses fined are car washes, while the remaining two operate as restaurants.

Out of the five businesses, one is based in Sheffield, with one in Rotherham, one in Doncaster and two in Barnsley.

One of the businesses, The Magic Touch Hand Car Wash, based on Golden Smithies Lane, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham received a fine of £120,000. It was the largest fine handed out in Yorkshire, and the third-largest across the country, during the same period.

Below is a full list of the South Yorkshire businesses, which have been fined for the illegal working practices:

Sheffield

  • El Paso, 10 Cumberland Street, Sheffield city centre, South Yorkshire, S1 4PT: Fined £​30,000.00
Rotherham

  • Magic Touch Hand Car Wash, Golden Smithies Lane, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S63 7ER: Fined £120,000.00
Barnsley

  • Oakwell Hand Car Wash, Pontefract Road, Barnsley, S71 1AJ. Fined: £10,000.00
  • Tandoori Hut, Wakefield Road, Barnsley, S75 6DJ. Fined £40,000
Doncaster

  • Wheatley Hand Car Wash, Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster, DN2 4NY. Fined: £40,000.00
