Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five businesses across South Yorkshire were fined a total of £240,000 over a three-month period for illegal working practices, newly-released figures have shown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures published by the Home Office on April 11, 2025 show the businesses were found to have engaged in “illegal working” practices in the period running between July 1, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

Three of the five businesses fined are car washes, while the remaining two operate as restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of the five South Yorkshire businesses fined are car washes, while the remaining two operate as restaurants. | Google

Out of the five businesses, one is based in Sheffield, with one in Rotherham, one in Doncaster and two in Barnsley.

One of the businesses, The Magic Touch Hand Car Wash, based on Golden Smithies Lane, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham received a fine of £120,000. It was the largest fine handed out in Yorkshire, and the third-largest across the country, during the same period.

Below is a full list of the South Yorkshire businesses, which have been fined for the illegal working practices:

Sheffield

El Paso , 10 Cumberland Street, Sheffield city centre, South Yorkshire, S1 4PT: Fined £​30,000.00

El Paso, Sheffield city centre | Google

Rotherham

Magic Touch Hand Car Wash , Golden Smithies Lane, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S63 7ER: Fined £120,000.00

Magic Touch Hand Car Wash, Golden Smithies Lane, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham | Google

Barnsley

Oakwell Hand Car Wash , Pontefract Road, Barnsley, S71 1AJ. Fined: £10,000.00

Oakwell Hand Car Wash, Pontefract Road, Barnsley | Google

Tandoori Hut, Wakefield Road, Barnsley, S75 6DJ. Fined £40,000

Tandoori Hut, Wakefield Road, Barnsley, S75 6DJ | Google

Doncaster

Wheatley Hand Car Wash , Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster, DN2 4NY. Fined: £40,000.00

Wheatley Hand Car Wash, Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.