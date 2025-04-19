Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield couple, whose daughter has spent much of her short life battling a rare form of cancer, are preparing to run the London Marathon to raise money for leukaemia research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freyja Harpham and Zac Turner, both 30, are running 26.2 miles in honour of their four-year-old daughter Billie, who has undergone intensive treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) since 2022.

“If Billie can go through cancer treatment, we can run a marathon,” said Freyja. “We want to turn our pain into purpose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple are among 32 runners from across the UK fundraising for Leukaemia UK, which hopes to raise £120,000 through the marathon to support the development of gentler and more effective treatments for the disease.

Billie was just 21 months old when she fell seriously ill in November 2022. Initially thought to be a sickness bug, her condition quickly deteriorated.

After several trips to hospital and a growing list of symptoms – including bruising, high temperatures and breathing difficulties – she was diagnosed with ALL, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer most common in very young children.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Treatment began immediately, with chemotherapy and six weeks of a trial immunotherapy drug. One of the rounds of chemo paralysed Billie’s vocal cords, requiring a tracheostomy – a surgical procedure where a hole is made in the neck to help her breathe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The treatment felt relentless, and like it was never going to end, for almost a year, we were in and out of the hospital. We had to isolate Billie due to her being immunosuppressed, so no visitors could help,” said Freyja.

“People used to come and take Ada, our six-year-old daughter, out for us so she could have more of a normal life, but as a family we missed out on a lot.”

Leukaemia UK

Now home and on maintenance chemotherapy, Billie is still unable to speak due to the damage caused to her vocal cords.

Her parents have made significant sacrifices to care for her - Freyja has taken a career break from her NHS role, and the couple were forced to cancel their wedding, which was planned for September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s such a bright little girl, happy and smiley, but it’s hard,” said Freyja. “One of us has to be with her 24 hours a day because of the danger of the tracheostomy getting blocked, which makes everything harder.

“She’s missed out on so much. We had to pull her out of nursery, and the social side of things just isn’t there for her. The tracheostomy means she can eat and drink normally, but she can’t speak. That’s the hardest thing – it’s taken away her voice.”

Billie has now completed her treatment at home but remains under regular monitoring by oncology specialists. Her parents hope that by running the marathon, they can help fund a future with less invasive treatments for children like Billie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The chemotherapy they use is so harsh on little kids’ bodies,” Freyja said.

“It would be nice to have a future where there are kinder treatments. We don’t want other families to have to go through what we have, so we’ve decided to run the London Marathon for Leukaemia UK.”

Leukaemia UK, which funds research into improved diagnostics and treatments, will be cheering on their 32 runners from a support point at mile 21. The charity says 28 people are diagnosed with leukaemia in the UK every day, and only half survive more than five years after diagnosis.

Russell Benson, Community and Challenge Events Manager at Leukaemia UK, said: “We are so grateful to Freyja, Zac and all our runners. Their courage and determination will help fund groundbreaking research and bring us closer to a future where leukaemia no longer devastates lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.