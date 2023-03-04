The discount Aldi supermarket chain has earmarked several upmarket Sheffield neighbourhoods for possible new stores and is asking for feedback.

Targeted locations for the low-cost supermarket to set up new stores include areas across South Yorkshire and in East and West Yorkshire, and North East Lincolnshire.

But in Sheffield, the discount chain is considering suburban neighbourhoods including Fulwood, Totley and Dore to set up shop.

An Aldi spokesman said: “We have an ambitious property investment and development programme and we need your help to find new commercial sites.”

The leafy Fulwood ward includes the districts of Fulwood, Lodge Moor, and Ranmoor and is located in the far western part of the city near Derbyshire’s Peak District.

Totley is also an attractive area in the southwest part of city of Sheffield bordering with Derbyshire, and Dore is a beautiful village on the edge of western Sheffield also bordering with Derbyshire.

All three Sheffield locations are so well-to-do they boast some of the most expensive house prices across the city.

The Right Move website states the majority of sales in Fulwood last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £505,161, and detached properties sold for an average of £829,575.

Pictured is an Aldi supermarket worker on the bread aisle at one of their stores.

The majority of sales in Totley last year were detached properties, according to Right Move, selling for an average price of £611,637, with semi-detached properties sold for an average of £393,232, and terraced properties fetching £240,364.

And Right Move says the majority of sales in Dore last year were detached properties, selling for an average price of £813,176 with semi-detached properties sold for an average of £447,267, and terraced properties fetching £325,875.

Other areas around South Yorkshire which have been earmarked by German retailer Aldi for potential stores include Meadowhall, in Sheffield, Penistone, in Barnsley, and parts of Chesterfield.

Sheffield currently has Aldi stores at: St Mary’s Gate, near the city centre; Flora Street, near Hillfoot and Upperthorpe; Archer Road, at Woodseats; St James Retail Park, at Norton; Handsworth Road, at Handsworth; Park Hill, Swallownest and at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.

Pictured is a leafy, suburban street in Fulwood, Sheffield.