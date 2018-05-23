Huge police presence on Sheffield estate

A huge police cordon remains in place on a Sheffield estate this morning, amid claims of a stabbing.

Tannery Close in Woodhouse is sealed off this morning along with a car park off the street and the whole of Tannery Park.

Tannery Park

A resident said: "I have never seen a police presence like this.

"Every single access point to Tannery Close and the park has a police officer there."

Residents said an air ambulance landed at the crime scene last night.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.