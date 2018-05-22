Man in hospital after stabbing in Sheffield street

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight in a Sheffield street.

The 21-year-old was attacked close to the Premier convenience store on City Road, Norfolk Park, just before 4pm yesterday.

Details of the circumstances surrounding the attack have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

No arrests have yet been made over the incident.

Police officers alerted to the stabbing cordoned off the crime scene while enquiries were carried out.

They want to hear from witnesses or anyone with information about the attack.

A force spokesman said: "Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing in City Road, Sheffield, which left a 21-year-old man needing hospital treatment.

"Officers responded to reports of a serious incident just before 4pm yesterday, when the injured man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"He remains in a stable condition."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 652 of May 21.