Woman denies Sheffield prostitution charge

A 24-year-old woman has appeared at Sheffield Crown Court accused of one count of controlling prostitution in the city.

Yue Dong, of Western Bank, Crookes pleaded not guilty to the offence of controlling prostitution for gain during a brief court hearing on Tuesday.

Dong, who appeared via video link from HMP Newhall, is accused committing the offence in Sheffield between January 1 and April 22 this year.

Judge Rachael Harrison remanded Dong into custody until her trial date, which has been set for October 17 this year.