Hit and run closes street after incident yards from ongoing police operation on Beck Street, Shiregreen
A Sheffield street had to be closed today after a hit and run collision – yards from where a police raid was being carried out.
An ambulance was called out to Beck Road, Shiregreen this morning after the collision, which is understood to have been spotted by officers who had just minutes previously been involved in a raid further down the street.
Officers described the collision as ‘a fail-to-stop road traffic collision with no serious injuries’ which was unrelated to the raid elsewhere on the street.
Beck Road was blocked off at its junction with Bellhouse Road by an unmarked police car, and also closed further along the street.
Two white cars could be seen to have been damaged, and were parked at the side of the road.
One eyewitness stated on social media they had seen two people run away from a seriously damaged red vehicle, and an injured woman had waited for an ambulance on the street.