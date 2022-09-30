News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hit and run closes street after incident yards from ongoing police operation on Beck Street, Shiregreen

A Sheffield street had to be closed today after a hit and run collision – yards from where a police raid was being carried out.

By David Kessen
Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:19 pm

An ambulance was called out to Beck Road, Shiregreen this morning after the collision, which is understood to have been spotted by officers who had just minutes previously been involved in a raid further down the street.

Read More

Read More
Beck Road Shiregreen: This is what is happening at scene of police incident toda...

Officers described the collision as ‘a fail-to-stop road traffic collision with no serious injuries’ which was unrelated to the raid elsewhere on the street.

d

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Beck Road was blocked off at its junction with Bellhouse Road by an unmarked police car, and also closed further along the street.

Two white cars could be seen to have been damaged, and were parked at the side of the road.

One eyewitness stated on social media they had seen two people run away from a seriously damaged red vehicle, and an injured woman had waited for an ambulance on the street.

MORE: Beck Road Shiregreen: Large police presence as street is closed off

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Beck Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield had to be closed today after a hit and run collision – yards from where a police raid was being carried out.

NEWS: Sheffield crime: The 15 areas of city with the highest crime rates

Beck Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield had to be closed today after a hit and run collision – yards from where a police raid was being carried out. The picture shows a damaged car
Beck Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield had to be closed today after a hit and run collision – yards from where a police raid was being carried out. PIcture shows a damaged car