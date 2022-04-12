The collision took place yesterday evening (Monday, April 11) at Hillsborough junction on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, with police called to the scene at around 5.40pm.

The marked police van was driving on blue lights with its emergency sirens on when it collided with a Supertram.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the van, a 48 year-old man, suffered a broken leg and his passenger, a 26 year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

“A 28 year-old woman on board the tram suffered minor injuries. The driver of the van was taken to hospital for further assessment.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage that can assist with their enquiries.