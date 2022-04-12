Hillsborough tram crash: Three injured in Sheffield collision involving marked police van, as witnesses sought
A man has been left with a broken leg and two others have also been injured, following a Sheffield crash involving a tram and a police van.
The collision took place yesterday evening (Monday, April 11) at Hillsborough junction on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, with police called to the scene at around 5.40pm.
The marked police van was driving on blue lights with its emergency sirens on when it collided with a Supertram.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the van, a 48 year-old man, suffered a broken leg and his passenger, a 26 year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.
“A 28 year-old woman on board the tram suffered minor injuries. The driver of the van was taken to hospital for further assessment.”
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage that can assist with their enquiries.
Please call 101, quoting incident number 729 of 12 April 2022.