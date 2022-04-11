Sheffield Supertram: Brighter, energy efficient lights across tram network is now ’99 per cent complete’

Stagecoach Supertram have undertaken a project to replace all the high intensity sodium lights across the city in a five month period.

The new LED replacements at 50 stops on the network are brighter and it’s estimated over 800,000 kWh energy will be saved each year by using 80 per cent less energy.

The cost of the project has not been disclosed.

Before and after the lighting upgrade across the Supertram network.

But Mark Tomkins from Stagecoach Supertram, said the investment should be returned within 18 months due to the massive energy savings and a heavily reduced maintenance bill.

A selection of trial areas were chosen for the lights and Supertram bosses received feedback from drivers, passengers and residents who live close by to the stops.

The majority of stops, which have four to six towers lights, have been replaced and just two stops are left on the network that need to be upgraded.

Provided by Guildford firm Signify, the upgrade is a move from energy-intensive SON-T lamps to the new Philips TrueForce Core LED Road 40W lamps, which promise ‘improved white light quality in customer-facing areas for increased safety and enhanced colour rendering for better visibility.’

Mark Tomkins, infrastructure electrical co-ordinator at Stagecoach Supertram, said: “For a long time now, we have been looking for the best replacement that physically fits into the existing luminaires, taking away the need to replace them. We also needed to ensure the new light bulbs meet all our objectives of enhanced safety, better visibility and being environmentally friendly.

“The Philips LED lighting solutions offes better colour rendering, enhanced CCTV visibility, increased traveller, staff safety, and improved visibility at the tram stops.

“The energy savings are impressive when compared with conventional light sources and long-lasting products.

“With instant restrike of the new LED lamps, this takes away the waiting period of HID cooldown in the case of power outages. We are sure we will reap several benefits for a long time to come.’’