High Storrs celebrates record Oxbridge offers and outstanding A-level results

High Storrs School is celebrating a record number of Oxbridge places, alongside strong A-Level and BTEC results across the board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Storrs School is celebrating a landmark achievement this summer, with a record nine students securing places at Oxford and Cambridge, a remarkable feat for a Sheffield state school.

The results reflect the hard work and ambition of students and staff alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exam results collection at High Storrs | High Storrs School

Among the standout successes is Ellis Overnden, who achieved three A*s and a B to study Medicine at Cambridge.

“I needed two A*s and an A, and Chemistry had to be in there somewhere,” he said.

But he exceeded expectations, getting an impressive three A*’s and a B.

“I’m thrilled with the results – it’s a dream come true.”

Ellis opening his results. | High Storrs School

But High Storrs’ A-Level achievements go beyond Oxbridge.

Stanley Gruer, who is off to St Andrews Geography took Maths, Geography, and Philosophy, and also achieved triple A grades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanley Gruer smiling with his results. | High Storrs school

“I’m absolutely stoked! It’s going to be so good there - I’ve visited Scotland a few times so I know I’ll like it.”

Stanley also shared how he has helped out in the school, outside of lessons: “I’ve enjoyed volunteering as a Green T-shirt at school, helping with lunch and dinner queues and getting to know younger students. It’s been great balancing that alongside my studies.”

Bess Hunter, who will study History at the University of Sheffield, also achieved three A grades.

"I got the grades," says Bess Hunter. | High Storrs School

“It’s a really good course, and I can go home for hugs whenever I want,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve already got my eye on two performing arts societies – can’t wait to get involved.”

Maya Serena Spears was offered a place at her firm choice, Manchester Metropolitan University, to study Business Management, but her results exceeded her own expectations.

She achieved two A grades and a C and is now planning to apply through clearing for Politics and Law at the University of Manchester.

High Storrs School

Her teachers were particularly proud, as she had significantly improved on her earlier mock results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I genuinely didn’t think I would get into a Russell Group university,” she admitted.

“But today I’ve decided I want to be in Manchester and give it a go. First stop: dinner with my parents, then a night out, and off to Mallorca the day after!”

High Storrs’ commitment to academic excellence is underpinned by a unique and broad curriculum.

It is the only state school in Sheffield to teach both Classics and Latin, and this year, Gina Johnson, Head of Classics, was recognised with the Classical Association Teaching Award for Outstanding Innovation in the State Sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s lovely to be acknowledged,” she said. “The Greeks and Romans had an enormous and lasting influence on Western culture and civilisation – it’s so important for young people to understand that.”

Executive Headteacher Claire Tasker praised the students’ achievements: “We are incredibly proud of all our students – they were such a clever, funny, and decent group of young people.

“These results reflect not only their talent and determination but also the unwavering support of our dedicated staff and families.”

Director of Sixth Form Laura Newell added: “This cohort has shown resilience and maturity. Whether heading to university, further education, or employment, they leave us as confident, capable young adults ready to make their mark.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Storrs’ A-Level and BTEC results showcase outstanding achievement across the board. Highlights include:

Geography – 80% of students achieved A*-B, with 50% A*-A

Chemistry – 72% A*-B, 62% A*-A

Art – 86% A*-B, nearly a third A*-A

EPQ, Computer Science, English Literature, Further Maths, Latin, Maths, Physics, and BTEC Sport – over 40% A or A* grades

A-Level Maths – 35 A* and A grades, maintaining its position as one of the school’s most popular and successful subjects

High Storrs extends heartfelt congratulations to all students and thanks parents, carers, and staff for their continued support.

The school remains committed to providing a nurturing environment where every student can thrive, making Sheffield proud once again.