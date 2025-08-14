A Sheffield student has beaten the odds to win a place at the University of Cambridge - after smashing his A-levels and passing one of the most demanding maths exams in the country.

Sam Freeman, dubbed a “super kid” by proud staff at High Storrs school, needed A*, A*, A in his exams, plus a pass in the STEP (Sixth Term Examination Paper) – an exclusive, two-paper maths test far harder than standard qualifications.

The 18-year-old took Maths last year, then sat Further Maths, Latin, Chemistry and Physics this summer.

Sam is described as a ‘wonder kid’ by his teachers | High Storrs School

Sam described Chemistry as the most difficult subject: “I struggled to remember everything and apply it, but I picked all these subjects because I enjoy all of them and didn’t want to miss out on any of them.”

The STEP exam focuses on the kind of advanced problem-solving needed for Cambridge’s world-renowned maths courses.

Fellow student, Maya Serena Spears, said about Sam: “He’s an absolute genius.”

Sam isn’t the only Sheffield student celebrating this week with a Cambridge offer in the bag.

Bea Rushton, who earned A*, A, A in English Literature, Latin and Philosophy, is heading to Cambridge to study Anglo-Saxon, Norse and Celtic – the only course of its kind in the country.

Bea and Rufus smiling with their results | Sheffield Star

“I’ve always been interested in old culture and languages.

“When I was younger, I would read fairy books that my older sister had, and as she looked into universities, I looked into it too. I realised it was what I wanted to do and I was set on it,” they said.

Meanwhile, fellow student Rufus Sylvester will be heading to Durham University after achieving A*, A, A in Modern History, History and Sound Technology, and an A in English Literature.

Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, more than 340,000 students collected their A-level results on Thursday (August 14).

This year saw a slight rise in top grades nationwide, with 28.2 of entries in England achieving an A* or A, though Yorkshire and the Humber’s rate stood at 25.3%.

STEM subjects, including maths and physics, continued to be among the most popular choices.

For Sam, though, the biggest challenge is now behind him, and Cambridge is next.

“It’s been a lot of work, but I’ve loved studying all my subjects. I can’t wait to get started.”.