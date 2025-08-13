Eight fire engines were called to a blaze off Penrith Road in Shirecliffe this afternoon, Wednesday, August 13.

Photos show firefighters aiming water on blackened and smoking fencing and vegetation at the site. Plumes of black smoke could be seen across the city - triggering an avalanche of calls to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

A spokesperson this afternoon said: “We are currently receiving a lot of calls regarding a fire that is visible from the Hillsborough/Shirecliffe area of Sheffield. Please be assured that we are in attendance.”

Some eight fire engines and other specialist vehicles attended the incident, described by the service as a “large wildfire.”

People were urged to avoid the area while crews worked to bring it under control.

Residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

The blaze broke out after weeks of extreme dry weather in Sheffield.

