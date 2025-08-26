Youths are being hunted by police after a brick was hurled from a bridge in Sheffield onto a car below.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that oficers were called at 3.06pm today (August 26) to reports of criminal damage on Herries Road South.

It is reported that a group of youths were seen on a bridge in the area shortly before the incident.

A brick was hurled from a bridge on Herries Road South | NW

According to officers, a brick was thrown from the bridge, striking a vehicle travelling below.

The object caused damage to the vehicle, though no injuries have been reported at this stage.

Police say enquiries are now ongoing to identify those involved.

South Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area and may have dashcam footage.

A spokesperson for SYP said: “We were called at 3.06pm to reports of criminal damage on Herries Road South.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or through the force’s online portal.

Those getting in touch should quote incident number 582 of August 26, 2025.