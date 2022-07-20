Heroic members of South Yorkshire's emergency services praised as public warned only to call 999 over risk to life

A major incident was declared in South Yorkshire yesterday (Tuesday, July 19) when temperatures broke all records and wildfires developed across the county, as the mercury hit 38.9C in Sheffield and 40C in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire’s emergency services experienced an excessive demand due to multiple blazes simultaneously breaking out across the county, including homes in Rotherham and Barnsley, some of which were completely destroyed.

Among the multiple blazes tackled last night was a huge fire on Strauss Crescent, Maltby, which started on scrubland before spreading to outbuildings, fences and homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major incident was declared in South Yorkshire yesterday (Tuesday, July 19) when temperatures broke all records and wildfires developed across the county, as the mercury hit 38.9C in Sheffield and 40C in Doncaster. Picture: South Yorkshire FIre and Rescue

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, has today praised the emergency service workers for their efforts.

“As the Police and Crime Commissioner, and also a member of the South Yorkshire Fire Authority, I want to thank all those officers from both services and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service who were at work over the last few days of extreme weather, especially on Tuesday,” he said.

“All the emergency services were stretched as we faced multiple outbreaks of fire across the county on the same day.

“This required careful and swift response and managing.

“The situation was so serious that the public was only asked to dial 999 if life was immediately at risk.

“In the end a major incident was declared.

“We owe the emergency services officers thanks for the way they responded, tackled fires, managed evacuations and kept us safe.

“This was further evidence of the way the emergency services in South Yorkshire collaborate closely at all times.”

The temperature has now dropped considerably, but South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are continuing to work closely to bring resources together and minimise risk.

The services have also asked the public to avoid calling 999 unless life is at risk.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has also implored people not to have bonfires or barbecues, as the warm weather continues.

A spokesperson said: “Don’t have a garden bonfire. Just don’t.