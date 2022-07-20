A major incident was declared yesterday when temperatures broke all records and wildfires developed across South Yorkshire.

Homes in Barnsley and Rotherham were engulfed by flames as firefighters battled against nature.

A major incident was declared in South Yorkshire yesterday due to wildfires which swept the county during the heatwave

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) released pictures of some of the incidents crews dealt with, including a blaze in Strauss Crescent, Maltby.

In a statement, the fire service said: “One of the many incidents we attended, was this incident on Strauss Crescent in Maltby.

“The fire started on scrubland before spreading to outbuildings, fences and homes.

A home in Strauss Crescent, Maltby, destroyed by fire yesterday (SYFR)

“We are absolutely devastated for the residents who lost so much.”

Chief Fire Officer Chris Kirby visited crews battling raging blazes yesterday.

In a tweet he said: “Just finished visiting crews and officers at just one of the many fire incidents today involving open grassland, parks and property.

A major incident was declared by emergency services in South Yorkshire yesterday (SYFR)

“Fire and rescue services across the UK have been stretched to their limit. A clear sign of the importance of resourcing to risk and not just demand.”

He described yesterday as a “brutal day” for the fire service.

In a tweet last night, SYFR said: “Our firefighters and Control staff have been doing everything they can in the last few hours, and we couldn't be prouder of them.”

Temperatures have cooled today and are expected to reach the mid 20s.