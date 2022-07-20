Firefighters hospitalised after ‘brutal day’ tackling raging fires across South Yorkshire in extreme heat

A number of firefighters were admitted to hospital with heat exhaustion after tackling raging fires across South Yorkshire during yesterday’s heatwave.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 20th July 2022
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 7:29 am

South Yorkshire experienced its hottest day ever on record as temperatures soared yesterday, triggering a number of wildfires.

A major incident was declared by the county’s emergency services as homes went up in flames and fires started to spread.

Firefighters were hospitalised with heat exhaustion after tackling raging blazes across South Yorkshire yesterday (SYFR)

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s Chief Fire Officer Chris Kirby described yesterday as a ‘brutal day’.

Today, a fire service spokesman said at least four firefighters were hospitalised after their heroics yesterday.

He said they were treated ‘for the effects of heat exhaustion’

Yesterday, as the fires were declared a major incident, South Yorkshire Police said: “All of the agencies are working closely to bring resources together and minimise risk.

“Please avoid calling 999 unless life is at risk.

“The fires are being prioritised in relation to risk to life and risk to property.”

