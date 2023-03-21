This was the charred scene inside a Sheffield flat – after a glue gun is believed to have sparked a blaze.

Firefighters were sent out to the flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, in Jordanthorpe, after receiving an emergency call after smoke had been seen billowing from the property just before 1pm, on Thursday, March 1.

Pictures show the damage inside the building, with furniture and walls charred, and burned ash left on the floor after the fire had been extinguished by firefighters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said: “Upon arrival they found smoke issuing from the ground floor flat of a three storey building. Breathing apparatus wearers went in and managed to deal with the fire, which was in a small office room, quickly. This limited spread to the rest of the house.

This was the charred scene inside a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, after an electrical appliance set the house ablaze. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

“The fire investigation ruled that the fire had started from a hot glue gun being left on, accidentally, before the occupant went out to work. Whilst he was out, the gun fell on the floor and set fire to some clothes I believe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our key advice is for people to double check their electrical items are turned off before they go to bed or leave the house.”

It is the latest fire to arise from an electrical device in recent months. In February, a property on Exeter Drive, Broomhall, caught fire in the early hours as a result of an electrical fault involving a charger.

The person who lived there ran from the flat and called the fire service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the charred scene inside a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, after an electrical appliance set the house ablaze.