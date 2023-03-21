News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
1 hour ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
2 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
2 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
3 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
3 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Hazlebarrow Crescent Jordanthorpe: Pictures show wreckage after Sheffield flat blaze is caused by glue gun

This was the charred scene inside a Sheffield flat – after a glue gun is believed to have sparked a blaze.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:52 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:52 GMT

Firefighters were sent out to the flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, in Jordanthorpe, after receiving an emergency call after smoke had been seen billowing from the property just before 1pm, on Thursday, March 1.

Pictures show the damage inside the building, with furniture and walls charred, and burned ash left on the floor after the fire had been extinguished by firefighters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said: “Upon arrival they found smoke issuing from the ground floor flat of a three storey building. Breathing apparatus wearers went in and managed to deal with the fire, which was in a small office room, quickly. This limited spread to the rest of the house.

Most Popular
This was the charred scene inside a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, after an electrical appliance set the house ablaze. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue
This was the charred scene inside a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, after an electrical appliance set the house ablaze. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue
This was the charred scene inside a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, after an electrical appliance set the house ablaze. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

“The fire investigation ruled that the fire had started from a hot glue gun being left on, accidentally, before the occupant went out to work. Whilst he was out, the gun fell on the floor and set fire to some clothes I believe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our key advice is for people to double check their electrical items are turned off before they go to bed or leave the house.”

It is the latest fire to arise from an electrical device in recent months. In February, a property on Exeter Drive, Broomhall, caught fire in the early hours as a result of an electrical fault involving a charger.

The person who lived there ran from the flat and called the fire service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
This was the charred scene inside a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, after an electrical appliance set the house ablaze.
This was the charred scene inside a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, after an electrical appliance set the house ablaze.
This was the charred scene inside a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, after an electrical appliance set the house ablaze.
This was the charred scene inside a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, after an electrical appliance set the house ablaze. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue
This was the charred scene inside a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, after an electrical appliance set the house ablaze. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue
This was the charred scene inside a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, after an electrical appliance set the house ablaze. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue
SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue