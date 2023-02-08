South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s firefighters have had to battle many shocking blazes in recent times, with some including tragic fatalities.
We look at some of the serious and most shocking incidents dealt with by brave fire crews in and around Sheffield in recent times as they battled to save lives, homes and businesses.
1. Tragic house fire at a home on Wake Road, Sheffield, claimed the lives of five family members
Two brothers, their sister, auntie and grandmother died in a house fire on Wake Road, at Sharrow, Sheffield. Adyan Parwaiz Kayani, aged nine, his seven-year-old brother Amaan, perished with their nine-week-old sister Minahil and their aunt, Anum Parwais Kayani, aged 20, after flames engulfed their home in April, 2014. The children’s grandmother Shabbina Begum, aged 54, had managed to escape the property but died after going back inside during a failed rescue attempt.
Photo: Submitted
2. Former Sheffield nightclub Gatecrasher One was devastated by a fire in 2007
Former Sheffield nightclub Gatecrasher One, off Matilda Street and Arundel Street, in the city centre, was burned down by a massive fire on June 18, 2007. Five appliances and about 25 firefighters tackled the blaze, and crews narrowly escaped harm when part of the Arundel Street end of the building collapsed. Sheffield City Council had wanted the club to be reopened but analysis showed that the remains of the building were beyond repair and it was demolished.
Photo: Submitted
3. Firefighters fought a blaze at the Chaaye Paani takeaway, at Attercliffe, Sheffield
The Chaayé Paani takeaway suffered severe damage after a blaze broke out at its site on the Sycamore Centre, Attercliffe Common Road, on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Managing director Vaqar Ahmed said he received a call telling him there was a fire at the company’s Sheffield store, and said the cause of the blaze was still unknown, but he suspected it may have started in a fryer. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was extinguished within an hour of them being called out and Mr Ahmed confirmed all the staff fled safely and no one was injured.
Photo: SYFRS
4. An investigation was launched into a blaze at an industrial unit on Balaclava Road, Sheffield
An investigation was launched into a blaze at a Sheffield industrial unit, which claimed the life of a man aged in his 80s. Four fire engines were deployed to the blaze, which broke out on the second floor of an industrial unit on Balaclava Road, off Infirmary Road, in Sheffield, on November 2, 2021. According to a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, the deceased reportedly worked on the second level repairing power tools. Firefighters from Rivelin, Central and Parkway stations were sent to the scene, which led to trams being stopped along the busy street at one point. South Yorkshire Police also attended the scene which was cordoned off with blue and white police tape.
Photo: Submitted