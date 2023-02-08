4 . An investigation was launched into a blaze at an industrial unit on Balaclava Road, Sheffield

An investigation was launched into a blaze at a Sheffield industrial unit, which claimed the life of a man aged in his 80s. Four fire engines were deployed to the blaze, which broke out on the second floor of an industrial unit on Balaclava Road, off Infirmary Road, in Sheffield, on November 2, 2021. According to a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, the deceased reportedly worked on the second level repairing power tools. Firefighters from Rivelin, Central and Parkway stations were sent to the scene, which led to trams being stopped along the busy street at one point. South Yorkshire Police also attended the scene which was cordoned off with blue and white police tape.

Photo: Submitted