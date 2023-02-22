A worried resident had to flee their home this morning due to a fire believed to have been sparked by an electrical charger.

The property on Exeter Drive, Broomhall, caught fire in the early hours today, as a result of the electrical fault, which developed when it was still dark.

The person who lived there ran from the flat and called the fire service. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “Three fire crews from Central and Rivelin stations attended a premise on Exeter Drive, Sheffield at 4.30am. The fire was in the kitchen area and was accidental. The crews came away at 6am.”

They said the occupant was already safely out of the flat when firefighters arrived, and the cause of the blaze was an electrical fault involving a charger.

A worried resident had to flee their home after an electrical charger set their flat alight this morning, on Exeter Drive, Broomhall, Sheffield. Fire picture shows a fire engine in Sheffied attending a blaze