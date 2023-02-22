News you can trust since 1887
Exeter Drive Broomhall: Resident flees Sheffield flat blaze blamed on electrical charger

A worried resident had to flee their home this morning due to a fire believed to have been sparked by an electrical charger.

By David Kessen
1 hour ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 2:12pm

The property on Exeter Drive, Broomhall, caught fire in the early hours today, as a result of the electrical fault, which developed when it was still dark.

The person who lived there ran from the flat and called the fire service. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “Three fire crews from Central and Rivelin stations attended a premise on Exeter Drive, Sheffield at 4.30am. The fire was in the kitchen area and was accidental. The crews came away at 6am.”

They said the occupant was already safely out of the flat when firefighters arrived, and the cause of the blaze was an electrical fault involving a charger.

A worried resident had to flee their home after an electrical charger set their flat alight this morning, on Exeter Drive, Broomhall, Sheffield. Fire picture shows a fire engine in Sheffied attending a blaze

Firefighters in London say they attend on average 24 fires each week started by chargers, batteries and cables and advise against leaving items continuously on charge or phones plugged in overnight.

