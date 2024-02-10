Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 17-year-old boy is in hospital after a collision involving his motorcycle and a car on Hatfield House Lane.

A black Audi A3 and black Suzuki motorcycle collided at around 9:15am today (February 10), at the lane's junction with Sicey Avenue.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Part of Hatfield House Lane and Sicey Avenue were closed with the road reopening at around 1pm.

Police want to speak to the driver of this white saloon car, who they believe witnessed the collision.

The driver of the Audi stopped at the scene and has been assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

Specifically, they want to speak with the driver of a white saloon vehicle, captured on a nearby CCTV image, who is believed to have directly witnessed the incident.

If you can share any information, you can pass it to police via online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online.