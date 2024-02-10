Sheffield traffic: Road near Firth Park closed due to crash involving car and motorbike
Officers remain at the scene.
A road near Firth Park, Sheffield, is closed due to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and car.
Part of Hatfield House Lane, near the junction with Sicey Avenue, remains closed.
Police were called to the scene at 9.17am earlier today (February 10).
The closure is in place between the junctions of Sicey Avenue and Verdant Way.
Officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.