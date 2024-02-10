News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield traffic: Road near Firth Park closed due to crash involving car and motorbike

Officers remain at the scene.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 10th Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT
A road near Firth Park, Sheffield, is closed due to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and car.

Part of Hatfield House Lane, near the junction with Sicey Avenue, remains closed.

Police were called to the scene at 9.17am earlier today (February 10).

The closure is in place between the junctions of Sicey Avenue and Verdant Way.

Officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.

