Crowds are gathering in Sheffield city centre ahead of the funeral of teenage stabbing victim Harvey Willgoose this afternoon.

The city centre is expected to come to a stop this afternoon for the 15-year-old’s funeral service, which is being held at Sheffield Cathedral and broadcast on a big screen to those gathered outside.

A large screen is in place outside Sheffield Cathedral this afternoon, where the funeral service for Harvey Willgoose will be shown | National World

Harvey’s family has given an open invitation for anyone to attend. Up to 750 friends, family and loved ones are expected to pack the venue, with hundreds more expected to pay their respects outside.

Safety barriers have been put up outside in the square outside the cathedral.

Well-wishers arrived wearing a mixture of formal attire and Sheffield United shirts. Harvey was a huge Blades fan and used to attend matches home and away.

A peace march in the 15-year-old’s memory on February 8 also saw hundreds turn out to remember the young Blades supporter.

A march is planned on Saturday in memory of Harvey Willgoose | National World

The service is expected to start at 2.30pm and last an hour ahead of a private service for his family at an unnamed Sheffield crematorium.

Harvey Willgoose was allegedly stabbed to death in a major incident at All Saints’ Catholic High School on February 3 that rocked South Yorkshire and the country as a whole.

His death has fuelled conversations about youth knife crime nationwide, with PM Keir Starmer telling the House of Commons the “whole country will mourn” his passing.

Meanwhile, an online fundraiser to support his family and pay funeral costs has raised over £27,000.

More than 37,000 people have signed a petition backed by his family calling for tighter security at schools to protect pupils from knife crime.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Harvey’s murder.