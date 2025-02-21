Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the kind of offences that have landed Sheffield’s and South Yorkshire’s teenagers in Youth Court - and the sentences they get.

The first two months of 2025 have been troubling for parents in South Yorkshire, with a spate of high-profile alleged offences involving young people.

Here are all the cases heard at Sheffield Youth Court in January and February 2025 so far. | National World

In the space of just a few weeks, the county was rocked by the alleged murder of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose in a stabbing at All Saints’ Catholic High School on February 3

Shortly afterwards, a 12-year-old boy was arrested over threats made online about plans to “attack” Firth Park Academy on February 5.

Then, on February 7, Highgate Primary Academy had to write home to parents to address a “prank” shared online about claims someone was planning to “break into” the school.

There was also the sentencing of a “depraved” trio of youths on January 27 who carried out an afternoon of “gratuitous violence and degradation” on a pair of young boys.

The bevy of serious cases has drawn the public’s attention to how young people are behaving and the sentences they are receiving.

To showcase this, The Star has gathered together all the sentences handed down in Sheffield’s Youth Court since the beginning of 2025.

None of the offenders below can be named due to their ages.

Boy, 17, causes £5,000 of damage after taking car and crashing into two other vehicles

One case heard on January 29 saw a boy, aged 17, sentenced for taking a car without permission before crashing it into two other cars and a fence.

The incident on April 15, 2024, saw the teenager - who would have been 16 at the time - cause over £5,000 in damage.

He was disqualified for 12 months and ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Youth ‘stranded’ in remote location

Not all cases end in sentences, however. An unusual case seen on January 15, 2025, was of a 17-year-old boy from Sheffield who pleaded guilty to driving a car without a licence or insurance.

In the incident on August 3, 2024, the youth was charged with illegally using the vehicle in a remote location called Down Ford.

However, despite the guilty plea, the teen was handed an absolute discharge with the court citing “special reasons during an emergency” claiming at the time he had been “stranded in isolate location and no means of getting home and no means of making contact to arrange alternative transport.”

It means, despite pleading guilty, the court’s view was he had had no choice and the 17-year-old was allowed to go free.

All cases heard at Sheffield Youth Court in 2025 so far

Knife-related offences

Youth, 13, male, from Rotherham: Making threats to kill and caught with kitchen knife at a school; guilty plea; referral to Young Offender Panel for 12 months.

Youth, 17, male, from Sheffield: Caught while possessing cannabis and a kitchen knife on High Street, Sheffield, in December 2024, when he would have been 16; pleaded guilty; costs £85, surcharge £26, referral to Young Offender Panel.

Youth, 17, male, from Sheffield: Possessing a hunting knife in public on Angel Street; guilty plea; costs £85, surcharge £26.

Driving offences

Youth, 17, male, from Sheffield: Driving without insurance or licence; guilty plea; £150 fine, six points on licence.

Youth, 17, male, from Sheffield: Aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage worth more than £5,000 by causing road traffic accident by colliding with two other vehicles and a fence; guilty plea; disqualified from driving for 12 months, £250 compensation.

Youth, 16, male, from Leeds: While in Sheffield, taking car without consent; guilty plea; £500 compensation.

Youth, 16, male, from Sheffield: Driving without insurance or licence, failed to stop when ordered to by police; guilty plea; fined £120, six points on licence.

Youth, 16, male, from Rotherham: Driving without licence or insurance; fined £150, surcharge £26, six points.

Violent offences

Youth, 16, male, from Barnsley; Wounding; guilty plea; £300 compensation, referral to Young Offender Panel.

Youth, 16, male, from Sheffield; Assault by beating and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a cricket bat; guilty plea; £110 compensation to victim.

Youth, 15, female, from Sheffield; Assault by beating; assault by beating; guilty plea; £50 compensation to victim.

Youth 15, female, from Sheffield: ABH; not guilty plea, found guilty; £100 compensation.