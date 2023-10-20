1 . Fireplace

Ye Old Harrow, on Broad Street, is known as Sheffield's most haunted pub. The pub, which dates back to 1822, has been closed since 2008 and in 2019 was badly damaged in an arson attack. There are stories of a dark figure appearing to people inside and doors opening by themselves. When the urban explorer behind Lost Places & Forgotten Faces visited on the night of Halloween, he said there was a 'spooky vibe'. "Whilst I cannot confirm nor deny whether this place is infact haunted, it certainly creeped me out and I can see why people would give it the nickname Sheffield's Most Haunted Pub!" he added. This photo shows an old fireplace inside the pub, where the windows have been boarded up and graffiti has been scrawled on the walls. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces