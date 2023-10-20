Ahead of Halloween, The Star asked him to name the 'creepiest' places he's discovered within the city.
His choices included a disused cemetery in Loxley where many of the cracked and leaning headstones are being subsumed by nature, a 'haunted' pub just outside the city centre where doors are said to open by themselves and an underground medical centre where injured steelworkers were once treated.
An old 'railway wagon graveyard' hidden within dense woodland on the outskirts of Sheffield is another of the most unsettling sites he's ever explored.
Below are some of the best and eeriest photos of these sites, where spiderwebs, ominous graffiti and discarded toys all add to the chilling atmosphere.
1. Fireplace
Ye Old Harrow, on Broad Street, is known as Sheffield's most haunted pub. The pub, which dates back to 1822, has been closed since 2008 and in 2019 was badly damaged in an arson attack. There are stories of a dark figure appearing to people inside and doors opening by themselves. When the urban explorer behind Lost Places & Forgotten Faces visited on the night of Halloween, he said there was a 'spooky vibe'. "Whilst I cannot confirm nor deny whether this place is infact haunted, it certainly creeped me out and I can see why people would give it the nickname Sheffield's Most Haunted Pub!" he added. This photo shows an old fireplace inside the pub, where the windows have been boarded up and graffiti has been scrawled on the walls. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
2. 'Most haunted'
Ye Old Harrow, on Broad Street, is known as Sheffield's most haunted pub. The pub, which dates back to 1822, has been closed since 2008 and in 2019 was badly damaged in an arson attack. There are stories of a dark figure appearing to people inside and doors opening by themselves. When the urban explorer behind Lost Places & Forgotten Faces visited on the night of Halloween, he said there was a 'spooky vibe'. "Whilst I cannot confirm nor deny whether this place is infact haunted, it certainly creeped me out and I can see why people would give it the nickname Sheffield's Most Haunted Pub!" he added. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
3. Old bar
Ye Old Harrow, on Broad Street, is known as Sheffield's most haunted pub. The pub, which dates back to 1822, has been closed since 2008 and in 2019 was badly damaged in an arson attack. There are stories of a dark figure appearing to people inside and doors opening by themselves. When the urban explorer behind Lost Places & Forgotten Faces visited on the night of Halloween, he said there was a 'spooky vibe'. "Whilst I cannot confirm nor deny whether this place is infact haunted, it certainly creeped me out and I can see why people would give it the nickname Sheffield's Most Haunted Pub!" he added. This photo shows the old bar. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
4. 'Spooky vibe'
Ye Old Harrow, on Broad Street, is known as Sheffield's most haunted pub. The pub, which dates back to 1822, has been closed since 2008 and in 2019 was badly damaged in an arson attack. There are stories of a dark figure appearing to people inside and doors opening by themselves. When the urban explorer behind Lost Places & Forgotten Faces visited on the night of Halloween, he said there was a 'spooky vibe'. "Whilst I cannot confirm nor deny whether this place is infact haunted, it certainly creeped me out and I can see why people would give it the nickname Sheffield's Most Haunted Pub!" he added. This photo shows some of the discarded junk littering the pub's interior today. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces