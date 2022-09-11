4. Carbrook Hall

Carbrook Hall on Sheffield's Attercliffe Road dates back to the 1100s, with the hall having been rebuilt in 1462, and it was used as a Roundhead meeting house during the siege of Sheffield Castle in the English Civil War. Its then-owner, John Bright, a leading parliamentarian and close ally to Thomas Cromwell is said to make regular appearances, along with the spirit of one John Blunt, who is said to have been an inn-keeper in the early days of what remained of the hall, after much of it was demolished in the 1900s. The spirit of a woman dressed in 1920s clothing has apparently been seen in a rocking chair and there is said to be a troublesome spirit who enjoys locking ladies in the cubicles in the toilets and not letting them out. The building became a Starbucks in 2019 and staff there have reported hearing children’s laughter and a baby crying as they prepare to close up at night.

Photo: DEAN ATKINS