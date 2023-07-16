20 of the best photos showing inside Sheffield's abandoned buildings, from lost pub to car 'graveyard'

Sheffield, like any big city, has lots of abandoned buildings which are slowly crumbling as they await redevelopment.
Many of these buildings are well-known landmarks which people pass by every day and are instantly recognisable from the outside but hold secrets within which few have seen.
1. Abandoned buildings
Some of the abandoned buildings around Sheffield visited by the urban explorer behind the popular Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Facebook page. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
2. Ash House - outside
Ash House, an abandoned mansion in Dore, one of Sheffield's wealthiest suburbs, was sold after being put on the market in 2021 for offers of £2 million or above. It was built as a family home before being used to care for sick children and later becoming a care home. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
3. Ash House - inside
When the urban explorer behind Lost Places & Forgotten Faces visited Ash House, located off Ash House Lane in Dore, Sheffield, there were still plenty of signs of its former opulence, though it was in desperate need of some TLC. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
4. Grenoside Junior and Infant School - outside
The old Grenoside Junior and Infant School, on Norfolk Hill, was attended by Britain’s first person in space, Helen Sharman, as a girl. But the classrooms and corridors of the old Victorian buildings, which once echoed with the sound of children’s chatter, have been silent for some two decades since the school moved in 2006 to a new site across the road, where it is now called Grenoside Community Primary School. Not long after these photos were taken, the roof of the main hall at the old school site collapsed in April 2023. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces