20 of the best photos showing inside Sheffield's abandoned buildings, from lost pub to car 'graveyard'

4 . Grenoside Junior and Infant School - outside

The old Grenoside Junior and Infant School, on Norfolk Hill, was attended by Britain’s first person in space, Helen Sharman, as a girl. But the classrooms and corridors of the old Victorian buildings, which once echoed with the sound of children’s chatter, have been silent for some two decades since the school moved in 2006 to a new site across the road, where it is now called Grenoside Community Primary School. Not long after these photos were taken, the roof of the main hall at the old school site collapsed in April 2023. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces