20 of the best photos showing inside Sheffield's abandoned buildings, from lost pub to car 'graveyard'

Sheffield, like any big city, has lots of abandoned buildings which are slowly crumbling as they await redevelopment.
By Robert Cumber
Published 16th Jul 2023, 04:00 BST

Many of these buildings are well-known landmarks which people pass by every day and are instantly recognisable from the outside but hold secrets within which few have seen.

The urban explorer behind the popular Facebook page Lost Places & Forgotten Faces has visited dozens of such premises, from old pubs and working men’s clubs to the city’s former courtrooms, an old brewery and a car ‘graveyard’. Here are some of the best photos from his travels, revealing the rarely seen interiors of these decaying buildings.

Ash House, an abandoned mansion in Dore, one of Sheffield's wealthiest suburbs, was sold after being put on the market in 2021 for offers of £2 million or above. It was built as a family home before being used to care for sick children and later becoming a care home.

When the urban explorer behind Lost Places & Forgotten Faces visited Ash House, located off Ash House Lane in Dore, Sheffield, there were still plenty of signs of its former opulence, though it was in desperate need of some TLC.

The old Grenoside Junior and Infant School, on Norfolk Hill, was attended by Britain’s first person in space, Helen Sharman, as a girl. But the classrooms and corridors of the old Victorian buildings, which once echoed with the sound of children’s chatter, have been silent for some two decades since the school moved in 2006 to a new site across the road, where it is now called Grenoside Community Primary School. Not long after these photos were taken, the roof of the main hall at the old school site collapsed in April 2023.

