Six-time snooker World Champion Steve Davis returned to a Sheffield pub this weekend to play a secret DJ set - leaving locals tickled pink.

While in town for the World Snooker Championships at Sheffield’s famous Crucible theatre, Steve Davis OBE rocked up to the Hallamshire House in Crookesmoor.

It is the second consecutive year he has paid a visit to the Commonside boozer, much to the delight of those present at the pub for a Friday night drink. They simply couldn’t believe their (pot) luck!

Steve spent a bit of time speaking to customers, but it wasn’t long before he cued up the decks and gave the impromptu set his best shot.

In recent years, Steve has gained a reputation as a techno DJ.

In addition to sets at numerous venues- including the Glastobury music festival - on the decks, Steve has also played over 100 gigs with his band, The Utopia Strong, who are an electronic outfit.

The Hallamshire House is famous for its full-sized snooker table in the back room, but Steve kept away from the baize and concentrated on blasting out bangers.

One of the people present suggested Steve may have chosen to visit the popular Thornbridge pub for the second year running because he likes the beer.

Since retiring from playing, Steve has concentrated on commentating, along with his burgeoning music career.

The 2025 World Snooker Championship is set to conclude later today (Monday, May 5, 2025), when finalists Zhao Xintong and Mark Williams will face off again in the first-to-35 match to take the title.

Following the first day of the final yesterday, Zhao leads with 11-6, but Welshman Williams was on fighting form during his last stint at the table.

Play resumes from 1pm this afternoon, and no matter who wins the world title, history will be made at The Crucible today.

At 50-years-old, Williams would be the oldest person ever to take the crown, while Zhao would be the first Chinese player to win.