Award winning Vera Lyn tribute act comes to Sheffield Moor market to commemorate VE day.

Shoppers in Sheffield’s Moor Market were treated to a heartfelt throwback to the wartime era today as Lorrie Brown took to the stage with her award-winning tribute act , a salute to Vera Lynn.

Dressed in full 1940s costume, Brown had visitors waving flags and singing along to much-loved classics like ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and ‘The White Cliffs of Dover’.

“I absolutely love Vera and her music,” said Lorrie, who has been performing the tribute for years.

“I was lucky enough to meet her a few years ago, when she was 99. She was just fantastic.”

Today’s show was one of many in a packed spring calendar, with Lorrie set to perform at more than 30 events in May alone. She will also be performing at Crystal Peaks market at 11am Tuesday 6th May.

“There are so many VE Day commemorations and celebrations coming up - people really connect with the music.”

And it's not just older generations who find meaning in the songs, she says: “Even if you don’t know the songs, if you grew up with your parents or grandparents playing them, they still mean so much - the words matter.”

With conflict dominating global headlines, Lorrie says the songs feel more powerful than ever.

“It means even more now, especially with all the wars and everything going on,” she said.

“People are more connected now with the songs. The music is fantastic, and so was Vera Lynn.”

Lorrie’s tribute has taken her across the UK and beyond, with performances at theatres, holiday centres, cruise ships and armed forces events.

She’s a Music Industry Award winner and was named Inspirational Woman of Sheffield in 2020.

But for Lorrie, the real reward is the response from audiences.

She said: “VE Day is about getting everyone singing and waving flags, that spirit still lives on - and it’s an honour to help keep it alive.”

