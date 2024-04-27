Steve Davis, left arrived at the Hallamshire House pub, Crookes, Sheffield, and chatted with locals as well as playing music. Photo: Thornbridge Brewery

Delighted drinkers were stunned when snooker icon Steve Davis walked into their Sheffield local.

The six-time former World Champion sat and chatted with locals and staff at the Hallamshire House, on Commonside, Crookes, before playing a DJ set at the popular Thornbridge pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But despite the pub being famous for having its own full size snooker table, the sporting legend kept well away from the baize for a change!

Snooker legend Steve Davis, left, with locals at the Hallamshire House, Crookes, after arriving to play some music.. Photo: Thornbridge Brewery

Delighted barmaid Lottie Garvey said he charmed the customers and staff alike, after arriving at the venue at around 8.30pm on Thursday evening.

She said: “He was lovely. He stayed well beyond his DJ set, pretty much until closing time, chatting to people, and letting them take lots of pictures.”

Simon Walkden, chief operating officer at Thornbridge Breweries was also among those at the pub at the time.

Steve DJing in the Hallamshire House, Crookes. Photo: Thornbridge Brewery

He said he was very cool to have Steve Davis at the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said on his social media on Thursday: “They say that you shouldn't meet your heroes, but I'm spending the evening with the one and only @SteveSnooker. Not only is he a lovely bloke, but he's also DJing at @HallamshireHaus for us. A big @thornbridge fan, and he knows his music as well as his beer.”

Since retiring from playing, Steve has concentrated on commentating, as well as DJing and electronic music.

In terms of his work in music, the 66-year-old has performed at venues including the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset.

While he has been in Sheffield this week, he has done demonstrations of trick shots as well as his media work.