Gunshot victim has bullet lodged in jaw after attack in Sheffield park

A man shot in his face in a Sheffield park has a bullet lodged in his jaw.

The 22-year-old was shot at as he walked through Meersbrook Park, Meersbrook, at around 6.25pm yesterday.

He was shot in his cheek and is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

In a post on Facebook, his mum said her son was shot by a man who asked for cigarettes and cash as he walked to the Cross Scythes pub.

She said the attacker 'held the gun to his head', her son turned and the bullet went 'through his neck'.

She wrote: "It missed all his vital organs, it's currently stuck in his jaw.

"It's took his back teeth out and broken his jaw but he's doing well."

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 773 of April 26.