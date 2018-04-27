Three shot in gun attacks in Sheffield in less than 24 hours

Two men and a woman were shot in gun attacks in Sheffield in the space of 21 hours.

Last night a 22-year-old man was shot in his face in an attack in Meersbrook Park, Meersbrook.

The night before a 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were shot close to the Park Hill flats complex, near Sheffield city centre.

Police investigations into both incidents are underway.

No arrests have yet been made.

In last night's gun attack, the victim was walking through Meersbrook Park when he was shot in his cheek.

He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A woman posting on Facebook, who said the victim was her son, said he was walking to the Cross Scythes pub when he was approached by a man who opened fire after asking for cash and cigarettes.

She said he was shot in his neck.

At 9.45pm on Wednesday, a man and woman were shot on a footpath between Crown Place and Blackwell Place, off Duke Street.

Detectives said a man opened fire towards a group of people on the footpath in what is being treated as a 'targeted' attack.

Last week a gun was fired at two homes in Bransby Street, Upperthorpe, with windows damaged in the attack.

Shocked residents said they believe a machine gun was used.

The gunman involved in the drive-by shooting has not yet been traced.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 08000 555111.