Armed police in Sheffield park after shooting

Armed police officers are in a Sheffield park this morning after a man was shot in his face.

The 22-year-old man was shot in Meersbrook Park, Meersbrook, at around 6.25pm yesterday.

Armed police in Meersbrook Park this morning (Pic: Andy Kershawm BBC Radio Sheffield)

CRIME: Three shot in gun attacks in Sheffield in less than 24 hours



South Yorkshire Police said he was shot in his cheek and is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

COURT: Convicted killers to be sentenced today over shooting in Sheffield

No arrests have yet been made.

POLICE: Attacker still on the loose after stabbing in Sheffield

Armed officers with guns in display have been seen patrolling the park this morning.

A woman posting on Facebook, who said the victim was her son, said he was walking to the Cross Scythes pub when he was approached by a man who opened fire after asking for cash and cigarettes.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.