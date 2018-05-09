Gunmen wanted over shooting on Sheffield estate

Detectives investigating a shooting on a Sheffield estate want to trace upto three men over the gun attack.

They believe that there were two, possibly three, men involved in the shooting on Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe, at around 11am yesterday.

A 29-year-old man was blasted in his leg and rushed to hospital and detectives are now trying to establish exactly what happened and who was involved.

The shooting happened close to the junction with Fishponds Road West, near to Woodthorpe Community Primary School.

Detectives are treating the shooting as a 'targeted attack' and are trawling through CCTV footage in a bid to identify those involved.

Detective Inspector Emma Knight said: "We are speaking face-to-face with the local community, to establish the full facts and trace the attackers.

"We strongly believe that there are witnesses to this incident who are reluctant to speak to our officers, but this does not prevent them submitting information which could prove vital to our investigation and apprehending those responsible.

"Anyone who saw something, no matter how insignificant they feel it may be, can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 without giving their name or details. The charity is independent of South Yorkshire Police and callers always remain the right to anonymity."

She added: "At present, we believe the firearm discharge to be targeted and are looking to trace two, possibly three men in connection with the incident.

"Increased police patrols will continue in the vicinity of the incident today, as we provide greater visibility and reassurance to the local community.

"Thankfully, serious incidents of this nature remain relatively rare."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 318 of May 8.