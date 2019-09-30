Gunman remains at large after shooting in Sheffield

A gunman remains at large today after a shooting in a Sheffield street.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 30th September 2019, 12:51 pm
Updated Monday, 30th September 2019, 13:00 pm

The offender opened fire in Malton Street, Pitsmoor, at around 8.30pm last Wednesday.

A gun was fired twice at a 39-year-old man as he got out of his car.

A gunman remains at large today after a shooting in Malton Street, Pitsmoor, last week

He escaped unharmed and the gunman fled the scene in a car, which was later found abandoned and burnt out nearby.

The shooting is being treated as a targeted attack.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 885 of September 25.