Gunman remains at large after shooting in Sheffield
A gunman remains at large today after a shooting in a Sheffield street.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 12:51 pm
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 13:00 pm
The offender opened fire in Malton Street, Pitsmoor, at around 8.30pm last Wednesday.
A gun was fired twice at a 39-year-old man as he got out of his car.
He escaped unharmed and the gunman fled the scene in a car, which was later found abandoned and burnt out nearby.
The shooting is being treated as a targeted attack.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 885 of September 25.