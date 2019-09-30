L-R: Ahmed Farrah and Abdi Ali

Last year, South Yorkshire Police circulated Ahmed Farrah as ‘wanted’ after a stabbing in Sheffield.

The 30-year-old, who is known as ‘Reggie’ and has links to Broomhall, is believed to hold vital information about the death of Kavan Brissett, 21, who was stabbed in a disturbance off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, in August 2018.

Ahmed Warsame

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He died in hospital four days later.

Farrah is said to know he is wanted and a £5,000 Crimestoppers reward as been offered for information leading to his arrest.

On the night of Kavan’s murder, Farrah was captured on CCTV at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries.

Jamal Ali

He returned to the hospital the following day but then disappeared from Sheffield and the last confirmed sighting of him was in Cardiff last September.

Detectives believe he was injured in the incident in which Kavan was stabbed.

Sheffield man Abdi Ali, 29, is wanted by Humberside Police over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was attacked in his home in Cleethorpes on Tuesday, July 17, last year.

Mohammed Ali

Known as ‘Madman’, ‘Johnny’ and ‘Gulaid’, Ali is believed to hold vital information about the murder and a £5,000 Crimestoppers reward is on offer for anyone with information on his whereabouts.

Ali was born in Somalia but moved to Sheffield as a child and spent most of his life there until he moved to the east coast last summer.

He has links to the Shirecliffe and Pitsmoor areas of Sheffield.

In 2015, the names and photographs of four men believed to hold vital information about a fatal shooting in Sheffield were released by South Yorkshire Police.

Saeed Hussain

Their identities were released after Jama Ahmed, then aged 29, was sentenced to life behind bars and ordered to serve a minimum of 36 years over the death of 22-year-old Jordan Thomas, who was shot dead in December 2014.

Detectives do not believe Ahmed acted alone and believe that four men – Mohammed Ali, Jamal Ali, Saeed Hussein and Ahmed Warsame – could hold vital information about the case.

It is believed that they may now be in Somalia.

Jordan was shot dead on Derek Dooley Way when the Ford Mondeo when a car pulled up behind the car he was travelling in and a gunman jumped out and opened fire.

Jordan is thought to have been killed in revenge for the death of 23-year-old Mubarak Ali in 2011.

Jordan's cousin, James Knowles, formerly of Deer Park Road, Stannington, was jailed for 10 years for the manslaughter of Mubarak, who was stabbed to death on Mount Pleasant Road, Highfield, as part of a gang war.

Mubarak, from Headford Grove, Broomhall, had organised an ambush of Knowles in a barber's on Abbeydale Road, during which threats were made to kill and shoot him.

But Knowles ended up stabbing Mubarak to death instead after they left the shop.

Jailing Knowles in 2012, Mr Justice Openshaw warned that the murder could 'further stoke feuding and rivalry' between gangs in the city - and three years later Jordan was killed.

A few days before he was killed, Jordan and Ahmed were both captured on CCTV in a disturbance in which shots were fired near a nightclub in Broomhall.