Sheffield man accused of sexually assaulting cop admitted offence in interview and said he was being controlled by ‘radio messages,’ court told 

A Sheffield man on trial accused of sexually assaulting a police officer admitted the offence in police interview and claimed he was being controlled by ‘radio messages,’ a court heard.

Luca Jelic, 29, is alleged to have sexually assaulted and bitten a female police officer who attended outside his flat in Scotland St in Sheffield City Centre in the early hours of April 27 this year.

Jelic went on trial at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday accused of a range of charges including sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a Class A drug and criminal damage, after he entered not guilty pleas at an earlier hearing.

But jurors heard today how Jelic admitted biting and sexually assaulting the police officer when he was interviewed by South Yorkshire police 13 hours after the alleged offending.

He also repeatedly said he was receiving ‘commands’ and ‘instructions’ through radio messages which resulted in a form of ‘mind control’; adding that the conscious part of his mind was trying to fight the instructions.

“These messages were making me do it...that’s not the true me. In my head, it was very traumatic for me to do that to another person. I remember doing that, grabbing her by her...genital area,” said Jelic.

A transcript of the interview was read out in court, and the jury heard how Jelic told detectives that he was an occasional drinker but had consumed six gin and tonics, half a pint of beer, a glass of wine as well as several lines of MDMA in the hours preceding the incident in question.

Jelic’s alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and another female police officer were sent to Scotland Street, after receiving reports of Jelic damaging a Ford Transit van and a VW vehicle parked on the street.

The two police officers gave evidence yesterday, and described how when they arrived on the scene Jelic was outside the flats, naked from the waist down and brandishing a ‘for sale’ sign.

He is alleged to have bitten and sexually assaulted one of the officers a short time later.

The two police officers both described how they struggled to restrain Jelic, even after he was punched to the face and was struck with a police baton approximately 10 times.

Jelic’s alleged victim said she used her CS gas on him after he bit her, adding that they were only able to handcuff him when back-up police officers arrived on the scene.

Jelic denies all charges. The trial continues.