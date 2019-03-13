Have your say

Guests were evacuated from their rooms when an uprooted tree crashed into a Rotherham Hotel as Storm Gareth raged this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at the Brentwood Hotel, Moorgate Road, Moorgate, at 6.30am.

An uprooted tree damaged the Brentwood Hotel in Rotherham this morning

POLICE: Shops found selling knives to children in Sheffield suburbs



The tree damaged the hotel but firefighters said guests and staff escaped unharmed.

READ MORE: Police find knife near children’s playground in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters assisted with evacuating residents to a different part of the hotel.”

CRIME: Burglars on the prowl in Sheffield suburbs

The Brentwood Hotel in Rotherham

A dangerous structure engineer has visited the hotel to assess the extent of the damage.

More to follow.