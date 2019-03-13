Guests were evacuated from their rooms when an uprooted tree crashed into a Rotherham Hotel as Storm Gareth raged this morning.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at the Brentwood Hotel, Moorgate Road, Moorgate, at 6.30am.
The tree damaged the hotel but firefighters said guests and staff escaped unharmed.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters assisted with evacuating residents to a different part of the hotel.”
A dangerous structure engineer has visited the hotel to assess the extent of the damage.
More to follow.