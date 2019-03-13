Two shops were found selling knives to children during an undercover operation in Sheffield.

As part of a week-long crackdown on knife crime, police and trading standards officers sent children into 11 stores in and around Darnall and Tinsley to check if they were able to buy knives despite being underage.

Det Supt Una Jennings is overseeing a week-long crackdown on knife crime in South Yorkshire

CRIME: Burglars on the prowl in Sheffield suburbs

During Monday night’s test purchase operation, 11 businesses were visited and staff at two premises sold knives to children without checking their age.

COURT: South Yorkshire sex offender back before the courts after being caught out by ‘paedophile hunter’ group

South Yorkshire Police said: “Action has been taken with staff and the businesses to address this.

“Test purchasing operations will continue across the city.”

READ MORE: Building engineer finds kitchen knife in Sheffield block of flats

Operation Sceptre is running in Sheffield all week as part of a national initiative aimed at reducing knife crime.

Raids are being carried out, knife arches are being used, police officers are using stop and search powers on the streets and officers are going into schools to talk to children about the dangers of carrying a blade.

Land searches are also being carried out to look for hidden or discarded weapons to prevent them falling into the wrong hands.