A police warning has been issued about an increase in burglaries in two neighbouring suburbs.

South Yorkshire Police records show a recent hike in burglaries in Meersbrook and Heeley, with ‘the vast majority’ of homes targeted insecure when offenders sneaked in.

Insp Colette Fitzgibbons

Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons, of the Sheffield South West neighbourhood policing team, said: “This would suggest that the offender is an opportunist who is trying doors and then walking in where they can.

"The offenders are not ‘breaking in’. My staff, as part of their duties following a burglary, have also been trying door handles and have been surprised by the number of people with unlocked doors.

“Please please lock your doors, even during the day when you are in the address. I would always advise anyone to lock their door as soon as they get home so as not to forget. This is a simple step that you can take to try to protect your own property.”

Anyone with information on those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.