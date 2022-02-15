Dozens of animal jaw bones were found in a crate near to Moorends over the weekend.

The grim was made on Johnny Moor Long Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bones were found on Johnny Moor Long Lane in Moorends.

Sharing the discovery on social media, a post on Facebook read: “Anyone lost a box of jaw bones on Johnny Moor Long?”

One urged to the finder to contact the RSPCA and DEFRA, adding: “Make sure nothing dodgy taking place.”

Another wrote: “Bit grim.”

The rural, countryside road connects Moorends with Rawcliffe Bridge and is bordered on both sides by open moorland, running parallel to the M18 motorway as it connects with the M62 north of Doncaster.