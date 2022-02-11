South Yorkshire Police’s organised crime team, Operation Fortify, carried out 17 warrants on Monday and Tuesday this week, swooping on premises across Sheffield, Rotherham, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Most of the operation was centred around properties in Rotherham, and a number of business premises and vehicles linked to suspects were also searched.

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering as a result of the operation. Two others, not connected to the initiative, were arrested for possession of a firearm, theft and recall to prison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the cash and cannabis seized by police at the property in Whiston

Temporary Superintendent Andy Wright said: “This isn’t the first time we’ve held dedicated days of action to target organised crime in Rotherham, and it certainly won’t be the last.

“These warrants have come as part of a long-standing investigation into organised crime. This is just one example of similar investigations we have ongoing and should act a warning to those involved in organised crime that it could be your door we come knocking at next.

“This week has been about targeting those suspected to be benefiting from organised crime, including supplying Class A drugs, intimidating people using violence and profiting from the proceeds of crime.

Police entering the property in Whiston, Rotherham through a front door that had been left open by a suspect

“I hope people are starting to see the proactive approach we are taking to disrupt gang crime in Rotherham.”

Officers seized an estimated £120,000 cash, 2kg of suspected Class A drugs plus 180 individual wraps, as well as over £60,000 worth of high value property including gold and a Rolex watch.

The local team had the support of specialist resources from across the force, the Regional Organised Crime Unit, National Crime Agency, Derbyshire Police and Nottinghamshire Police.

The early morning raids saw officers strike at properties and disturb suspects before the sun had even risen.

One such property was targeted in Whiston first thing on Monday, when officers struck as a suspect was making himself a cup of coffee.

Expecting to have to break the door down, police were surprised to find the front door open, and let themselves in.