Police in Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, stop van with £200k of 'stolen' cannabis after sniffing 'pungent' smell

This is the huge haul of cannabis worth £200k which was found inside a van stopped by police in a Sheffield suburb.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 14th February 2022, 7:45 am

Officers patrolling in Wadsley Bridge over the weekend were alerted by what they said was a ‘pungent’ stench coming from three vehicles travelling up Halifax Road.

“As they decided to make a run for it, the officer picked the biggest and slowest one to follow, as he had a feeling about what would be in it,” said South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit.

Police said the Ford Transit van was abandoned, with the illicit goods suspected to have just been stolen from the growers.

Cannabis worth £200,000 and believed to have been stolen was recovered from a Ford Transit van stopped by police in Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield

Earlier this month, South Yorkshire Police revealed how more than £7m worth of cannabis had been seized and destroyed since October 1, 2021.

The force said officers had dismantled 61 cannabis crops, seized nearly 6,800 plants and arrested 25 people, two of whom have been jailed, during that period.