Yorkshire Ambulance Service today confirmed it had been called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a child on Green Lane in Ecclesfield, Sheffield, yesterday.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said it had received an emergency call at 3.55pm on Monday, October 3.

Children were taken to hospital following two separate collisions in Sheffield, one on Green Lane, Ecclesfield, and the other on Owler Lane, near Page Hall, on Monday, October 3

“Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital,” they added.

That collision followed an earlier one on Monday, which happened near the roundabout on Owler Lane, near Page Hall, and also involved a child and a car.

The child who was injured in that collision was also taken to hospital, the ambulance service confirmed.

