Green Lane Ecclesfield: Two children taken to hospital after separate crashes on same day on Sheffield roads
Two children ended up in hospital after two separate collisions on the same day in Sheffield.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service today confirmed it had been called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a child on Green Lane in Ecclesfield, Sheffield, yesterday.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said it had received an emergency call at 3.55pm on Monday, October 3.
“Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital,” they added.
That collision followed an earlier one on Monday, which happened near the roundabout on Owler Lane, near Page Hall, and also involved a child and a car.
The child who was injured in that collision was also taken to hospital, the ambulance service confirmed.
It has not said what the nature of either child’s injuries was or whether they were believed to have been seriously wounded in the crashes.