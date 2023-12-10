Police have appealed for witnesses after he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene yesterday

A man has tragically died after a car came off the road and hit a tree in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called yesterday morning, Saturday, December 9, to the scene of the collision on Great North Road, in Bawtry.

Great North Road in Bawtry, Doncaster, where a man sadly died after a car came off the road and hit a tree

South Yorkshire Police said a man had been driving a black Mercedes from the direction of Bawtry golf club towards the Mount Pleasant Hotel when his vehicle left the road at the junction and collided with a tree.

The driver, a man, aged 39, was sadly pronounced dead when officers arrived. His family have been notified and are receiving support.

The force said it was called at 8.18am but it does not yet know the exact time of the collision.

The police have appealed for anyone who believes they may have witnessed the vehicle on Friday evening or in the early hours of Saturday to get in touch.

If you think you may have captured it on dash cam or doorbell footage, this can be emailed to [email protected].