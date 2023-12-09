Carlisle Street East: Tragedy as man, 46, dies after crash at Sheffield roundabout
Police said his family have been made aware and are being supported
A man has tragically died following a crash at a Sheffield roundabout.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision at the roundabout on Carlisle Street, involving a blue Mercedes C Class car, on Thursday, December 7, at 10.30pm.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 46-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he sadly later died.
South Yorkshire Police said today, Saturday, December 9, that his family have been made aware and are being supported.
"We are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward," added the force.
"Were you driving by and have dashcam footage that could help us with our enquiries?
"You can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 992 of 7 December 2023 when you get in touch."
To access South Yorkshire Police's online portal, visit: https://orlo.uk/pbQlV
Alternatively,You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or at: https://orlo.uk/ViIfw.