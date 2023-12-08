Fargate Sheffield: Man arrested and two dogs seized after attack on High Street in city centre
Supertram services and buses through the area had ceased during the police response, but are now running.
A man has been arrested and two dogs have been seized following an attack in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.
Armed police officers were called to High Street, Sheffield, at around 2.38pm today, Friday, December 8, to reports of two dogs attacking another dog.
South Yorkshire Police has said all the animals are now under control, with two having been seized by officers. It is believed one of the dogs has suffered minor injuries, however, a spokesperson said no other injuries have been reported at this time.
The man was arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act and officers may be seen around the area as they conduct enquiries.
A scene was in place when officers first arrived, but this has since been stood down.
Huge crowds had gathered on paths and in the road at the end of Fargate, close to where the incident occured. Both marked and unmarked emergency vehicles were parked on the tram tracks outside McDonalds and German Doner Kebab.