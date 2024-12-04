A Sheffield philanthropist, businessman and columnist whose work in the city touched everything from local sports teams to charity has died.

Sheffield United has announced the death of their vice president, Graham Moore MBE, who passed over the weekend, aged 81.

As well as a big name at Bramall Lane, Mr Moore served as Chairman of private healthcare insurer Westfield Health for more than 35 years and was named honourary lifetime president as his retirement.

In a statement from the company, he was credited with growing the business from a local enterprise worth £5m to an international provider worth £70m.

Speaking at his retirement in 2020, Mr Moore said: “Never in a million years did the lad from Darnall who failed the 11-plus think he’d be retiring as chairman of one of Sheffield’s most iconic companies after 35 years’ service.

“Companies don’t make a difference - it’s the colleagues in them who do. My good memories of the Westfield team will endure for the rest of my life.”

Dave Capper, Group CEO of Westfield Health, said: “Graham’s passing has had a profound impact on everyone who knew him.

“The messages and calls I have received from so many people tell their own story – that he made a difference. As CEO and then Chair, Graham transformed Westfield Health from a small Sheffield business to a driving force in the UK health cash plan market. He also took our charitable giving-back to another level and has embedded this into our DNA.

“On a personal level, Graham had been a mentor to me for many, many years. In good and bad times, he was consistently on the end of a phone call with sound advice.”

Graham Moore stepped down as chairman of Westfield Health after 35 years in 2020. He is credited with growing the business from a £5m local venture to an international insurance provider.

Mr Moore’s multi-million pound charitable work while at Westfield included partnerships with Sheffield Children’s Hospital, the British Transplant Games, multiple hospices, and both the Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters basketball teams. He was awarded an MBE in 2022 for services for charity.

Mr Moore was also a frequent columnist and letter writer in The Star for many years.

A statement from Sheffield United named him as a “beloved and dedicated fan” who represented the club at events and boardrooms up and down the country.

Blades Chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa said: "I received this news with profound sadness, tempered only by my good fortune at having spent the last week with Graham.

“Graham's was a life well-lived. An unfailing gentleman, he brought grace and dignity to the boardroom. Since my early days at the club, I have turned to Graham for guidance, counsel and wisdom and like so many, will always be grateful for the time he was among us."

CEO Stephen Bettis also said: "Graham was a popular member of the Blades family and will be sadly missed. He represented the club with distinction within the city and beyond and his quick-witted humour will be missed in the boardroom."

Club ambassador, Tony Currie, added: "I've known Graham for many years and there was a huge mutual respect between us. It was a pleasure to be in his company. He was a clever man and, behind the scenes, he consistently promoted Sheffield United at every opportunity."