Sadness as Sheffield's oldest man dies days before 110th birthday
Haji Ghulam Mohammed, a veteran of World War Two and a former Sheffield steel worker, died at the Northern General Hospital on Wednesday, Novermber 27, after a short illness.
He had been due to celebrate his 110th birthday with family on December 8.
Daughter Shameem Akhtar said the family was very proud of him, and paid tribute to her father.
She said: “He has been a pillar of Pitsmoor for many years. Everyone is so upset at his loss
“He did a lot for his country, and he did a lot of his community. He fought for the Britain in the second world war and was briefly a prisoner of war in Japan. He risked his life for our country.
“We shall miss him so much.”
Mourners joined his family at a funeral service in his memory at the Burngreave Mosque, Burngreave, on November 28.
He leaves six sons, three daughters, 24 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Born five months after World War One broke out, in the area now called Indian-administered Jammu Kashmir, he survived the Spanish Flu epidemic in 1918 as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.
He joined the British Army during World War Two, fighting in Burma and other South-East Asian countries.
After the war, he was invited to work and live in the UK, and was granted British citizenship.
Arriving in Sheffield, he shared a two-bed house in Attercliffe with 10 others, working for the Laycocks and Jessops steelworks, and later going on to work for a jewellers.
Mr Mohammed first married before moving to the UK. He and his wife had one child, a daughter, now 66 years old.
He then went on to marry his second wife in the 1950s, Hajjah Khurshid Begum, but she died 13 years ago.
When The Star reported his 109th birthday last year, Mr Mohammed said the thing in the city he missed most from his younger days was the Hole in the Road, and the nearby Castle Market, which he also used to love.