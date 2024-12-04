Loved ones have paid tribute to Sheffield’s oldest man, after his death just days before his 110th birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haji Ghulam Mohammed, a veteran of World War Two and a former Sheffield steel worker, died at the Northern General Hospital on Wednesday, Novermber 27, after a short illness.

He had been due to celebrate his 110th birthday with family on December 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daughter Shameem Akhtar said the family was very proud of him, and paid tribute to her father.

Former Sheffield steelworker Haji Ghulam Mohammed, picture with his second world war medals, has died aged 109.

She said: “He has been a pillar of Pitsmoor for many years. Everyone is so upset at his loss

“He did a lot for his country, and he did a lot of his community. He fought for the Britain in the second world war and was briefly a prisoner of war in Japan. He risked his life for our country.

“We shall miss him so much.”

Mourners joined his family at a funeral service in his memory at the Burngreave Mosque, Burngreave, on November 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He leaves six sons, three daughters, 24 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Ghulam with one of his birthday messages from Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: National World | National World

Born five months after World War One broke out, in the area now called Indian-administered Jammu Kashmir, he survived the Spanish Flu epidemic in 1918 as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

He joined the British Army during World War Two, fighting in Burma and other South-East Asian countries.

After the war, he was invited to work and live in the UK, and was granted British citizenship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arriving in Sheffield, he shared a two-bed house in Attercliffe with 10 others, working for the Laycocks and Jessops steelworks, and later going on to work for a jewellers.

Mr Mohammed first married before moving to the UK. He and his wife had one child, a daughter, now 66 years old.

He then went on to marry his second wife in the 1950s, Hajjah Khurshid Begum, but she died 13 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When The Star reported his 109th birthday last year, Mr Mohammed said the thing in the city he missed most from his younger days was the Hole in the Road, and the nearby Castle Market, which he also used to love.